Grizzly Creek Fire

Grizzly Creek Fire information resources

Jenny Cutright/Carbondale Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire burns in Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 10, the first day it ignited.

INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM

Grizzly Creek Fire Inciweb updates

Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook page

Grizzly Creek Fire Twitter page

White River National Forest area closures

Aug. 16 community meeting with three dimensional map presentation

Grizzly Creek Fire perimeter maps archive

Grizzly Creek Fire perimeter map as of Aug. 17.

 

AIR QUALITY AND WEATHER

National Weather Service Glenwood Springs forecast

Grizzly Creek Fire smoke outlook page

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment air quality monitoring page

Garfield County air quality data

City of Aspen air quality monitor

Air Now fire and smoke map

Purple Air regional air quality monitoring

Windfire wind forecast map

Wildfire smoke health information

 

TRANSPORTATION AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Colorado Department of Transportation road conditions

Colorado Department of Transportation, Eagle Twitter page

Eagle County Public Safety Information

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

State of Colorado fire restriction information (by county)

Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

The Grizzly Creek Fire illuminating the night in Glenwood Canyon.

