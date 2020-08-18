Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

The tri-county region did not report any new cases on Tuesday. Fewer cases are getting reported each day. Pitkin County only reported one case last week, according to the county’s data.

“We have not had any positive residents now for the past 11 days,” said Jon Peacock, Pitkin County’s manager to the board of county commissioners on Tuesday.

The number of tests coming back positive has dropped in Pitkin and Garfield counties (Eagle County does not release its positivity rate). On average, only 2.13% of the tests came back positive within the last two weeks compared to 7.35% between July 26 and August 9.

But only county residents are included in the county’s total of cases.

Even if the data seems encouraging, Peacock advised caution as it is too early to know if this downward trend will continue.