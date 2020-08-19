Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/19/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Eagle County reported one additional cases since Tuesday. Pitkin County did not report any new cases. Fewer cases are getting reported each day. “We have not had any positive residents now for the past 11 days,” said Jon Peacock, Pitkin County’s manager to the board of county commissioners on Tuesday. The number of tests coming back positive has dropped in Pitkin and Garfield counties (Eagle County does not release its positivity rate). On average, only 2.13% of the tests came back positive within the last two weeks compared to 7.35% between July 26 and August 9. But only county residents are included in the county’s total of cases. Even if the data seems encouraging, Peacock advised caution as it is too early to know if this downward trend will continue.

Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Since Monday, there have been about 200 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 53,900. According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

In Florida, where more than 4,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the number of fatalities is now exceeding 10,000. Please subscribe to Aspen Journalism's newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly - your choice!. “The updated death toll comes after the state Department of Health reported 174 more resident deaths that happened in recent weeks but were just confirmed, following a surge of coronavirus cases this summer,” reported the Sun Sentinel.

The CDC reported about 39,300 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 45,100 cases since Tuesday. There are now more than 5.4 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>;<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_end”></span>images&#47;co&#47;covid_cases_15953675992880&#47;Story1&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado? <a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/ma/map_covid_15965094494430/Dashboard7/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Tuesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 19, CDPHE reported 151 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been about 6,780 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/ho/hospitalization_covid/Hospitalization/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 13, two people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been 1,800 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/de/deaths_covid/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection