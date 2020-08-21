Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/21/20 Next Update: 8/24/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, Eagle and Pitkin counties reported three new ones each. But overall, fewer cases are getting reported each day. The Aspen Daily News reported on Friday about patients who are still experiencing symptoms from COVID-19 months after being diagnosed. “A 24-year-old former ballerina. A 45-year-old at his ‘peak of fitness.’ They both contracted COVID-19 in March. They’re both still experiencing symptoms that have negatively impacted their quality of life,” reported the Aspen Daily News. According to the news story, the initial symptoms of the 24-year-old, who was completely healthy prior to infection, lasted about six weeks. “It wasn’t until mid-May when she felt she could take short walks, and some steroids prescribed by her doctor in June seemed to finally offer relief,” reported the Aspen Daily News. But the symptoms returned 36 hours after the steroids.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. CDPHE, which changed its dashboard on Friday, announced on Thursday that Hispanic people have accounted for nearly 38% of all hospitalized patients from March 1 through August 15, while they represent about 22% of Colorado’s population. “At one point in May, more than 50% of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic,” according to the press release. Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate Since Thursday, there have been about 300 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 54,500. According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Texas reported more than 4,600 new cases on Friday. This single-day increase is way lower than the daily increases in mid-July, up to 15,000. “The lower case counts and a decline in hospitalizations of patients with the novel coronavirus across Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area is encouraging, but public health experts and epidemiologists warn it is not enough,” reported the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, especially “with schools reopening their doors and the upcoming Labor Day weekend.” Please subscribe to Aspen Journalism's newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly - your choice!.

The CDC reported about 44,800 new cases nationwide on Friday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 46,800 cases since Thursday. There are now more than 5.5 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>;<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_end”></span>images&#47;co&#47;covid_cases_15953675992880&#47;Story1&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado? <a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/ma/map_covid_15965094494430/Dashboard7/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 21, CDPHE reported 156 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,800 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/ho/hospitalization_covid/Hospitalization/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 14, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,810 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/de/deaths_covid/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

