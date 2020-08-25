Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Only Eagle County reported additional cases on Tuesday, one new case. Fewer cases are getting reported each day.
The number of tests coming back positive has dropped in the tri-county region. Only 1.15% of the tests performed in Pitkin County over the last 14 days came back positive compared with 2.13% for the prior two weeks.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable.
CDPHE, which changed its dashboard on Friday, announced on Thursday that Hispanic people have accounted for nearly 38% of all hospitalized patients from March 1 through August 15, while they represent about 22% of Colorado’s population. “At one point in May, more than 50% of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic,” according to the press release.
Since Monday, there have been about 300 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now reach up to 55,800.
According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility.
CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
Florida added about 2,700 new cases on Tuesday, which is way lower than the 15,000 daily cases reported in mid-July.
“Out of the 8,995 new cases in 15 days, more than 80 percent, or 7,282, were discovered among children aged 5 to 17, the typical ages when children attend school,” The Hill reported.
The CDC reported about 33,000 new cases nationwide on Tuesday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 36,700 cases since Monday. There are now more than 5.7 million cases in the country.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Tuesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On August 24, CDPHE reported 143 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,800 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On August 20, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,820 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project
Today’s Media Selection
Additional Sources
City of Aspen Info
Town of Snowmass Village Info
Pitkin County Info
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
Eagle County Info
Eagle County Data
Garfield County
Garfield County Data
The Colorado Sun Data
Washington Post Data
The New York Times Data
ProPublica Data
The Financial Times Data
BBC News
The Denver Post
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection
John Hopkins University Data
nCoV2019.live Data
Worldometer: Coronavirus
Other Info
Aspen Valley Hospital
Valley View Hospital
Aspen Community Foundation
Media Sources
Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.
Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”
The Aspen Times
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Public Radio
KDNK, Carbondale
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vail Daily
Summit Daily
Steamboat Pilot
Telluride Daily Planet
Colorado Sun
Colorado Independent
Denver Post
Colorado Public Radio
Colorado Politics