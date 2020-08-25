Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

The number of tests coming back positive has dropped in the tri-county region. Only 1.15% of the tests performed in Pitkin County over the last 14 days came back positive compared with 2.13% for the prior two weeks.

Only Eagle County reported additional cases on Tuesday, one new case. Fewer cases are getting reported each day.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable.

CDPHE, which changed its dashboard on Friday, announced on Thursday that Hispanic people have accounted for nearly 38% of all hospitalized patients from March 1 through August 15, while they represent about 22% of Colorado’s population. “At one point in May, more than 50% of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic,” according to the press release.

Since Monday, there have been about 300 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now reach up to 55,800.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility.

CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April.

Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Florida added about 2,700 new cases on Tuesday, which is way lower than the 15,000 daily cases reported in mid-July.