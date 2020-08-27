Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/27/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle County reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Pitkin County added one. Only Garfield County did not report any new cases. The number of tests coming back positive has dropped in the tri-county region. Only 1.15% of the tests performed in Pitkin County over the last 14 days came back positive compared with 2.13% for the prior two weeks.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. CDPHE, which changed its dashboard on Friday, announced on Thursday that Hispanic people have accounted for nearly 38% of all hospitalized patients from March 1 through August 15, while they represent about 22% of Colorado’s population. “At one point in May, more than 50% of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic,” according to the press release. Since Wednesday, there have been about 300 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 56,300. Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Texas, which has been hit by Hurricane Laura on Wednesday night, reported about 5,000 new COVID-19 cases. “Experts worry that emergency shelters or crowded hospitals could become incubators for new COVID-19 outbreaks across the region and are taking steps to mitigate the risk,” NBC reported.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 27, CDPHE reported 131 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,900 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 25, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,830 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

