Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported 12 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, Eagle County added five new ones and Pitkin County three. Garfield County’s positivity rate climbed from 4.7% to 5.7% on Friday, which means that more tests have come back positive over the last 14 days than the two weeks before. Aspen Cottage Preschool shut down on Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Aspen Times. “The preschooler had shown symptoms of the virus and the positive result came back late Thursday, new ASD superintendent David Baugh said Friday. Four students and four adults — three staff members and one parent — are under 14-day quarantine because they were part of the preschooler’s cohort or had been exposed to the child, Baugh said,” reported The Aspen Times.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate CDPHE announced last week that Hispanic people have accounted for nearly 38% of all hospitalized patients from March 1 through August 15, while they represent about 22% of Colorado’s population. “At one point in May, more than 50% of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic,” according to the press release. Since Thursday, there have been about 380 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 56,700. According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Texas reported 4,000 new cases on Friday and a total of 12,266 fatalities since March. About 12% of the tests performed over the last seven days have been positive. Please subscribe to Aspen Journalism's newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly - your choice!. “Now, discrepancies between state and county data abound in Texas. Local contact tracers are bombarded by exponentially more confirmed cases than they are equipped to handle, and Texans are still struggling with the deceptively simple distinction of which test actually confirms whether they’re infectious,” reported The Guardian.

The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 46,500 cases since Thursday. There are now about 5.8 million cases in the country.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 28, CDPHE reported 134 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,900 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 27, three people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,840 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

