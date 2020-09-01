Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/1/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Only Pitkin County in the tri-county region reported new cases on Tuesday, one case. Aspen Journalism reported on Monday data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County. “From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism. Aspen Public Radio published a story on Tuesday about a new report that shows how the COVID-19 recession has hit households in the Mountain West. “Across the region, an average of about 36% of households with children are either behind on rent or haven’t had enough to eat at some point during the pandemic, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities,” the story said. “The pandemic has been especially devastating for Black, Latino, Indigenous and immigrant families.”

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. CDPHE announced last week that Hispanic people have accounted for nearly 38% of all hospitalized patients from March 1 through August 15, while they represent about 22% of Colorado’s population. “At one point in May, more than 50% of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic,” according to the press release. Since Monday, there have been about 260 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 57,700. According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Please subscribe to Aspen Journalism's newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly - your choice!.

California reported about 3,700 new cases on Tuesday. There have been more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases in California since the start of the pandemic. “California has officially put its deadliest month from COVID-19 behind it. Now, will it stay that way?” asked The Mercury News. “September brings with it a fresh slate and a declining death curve, meaning that if the numbers continue trending in this direction, then yes, August will have been California’s deadliest month of the pandemic.”

The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 42,400 cases since Monday. There are now about 6 million cases in the country.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Tuesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On September 1, CDPHE reported 144 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,000 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 28, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,850 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection