Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/2/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle County added four COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Garfield reported one new case. Only Pitkin County in the tri-county region did not reported any new cases. Aspen Journalism reported earlier this week data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County. “From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism. Aspen Cottage Preschool will stay closed this week as the district waits for additional testing results, according to The Aspen Times. The preschool closed on Friday after a student had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The New York Times' map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Since Tuesday, there have been about 180 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 58,000. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Texas reported about 4,000 new cases on Wednesday. There have been more than 620,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas since the start of the pandemic. “Local health officials told the Austin City Council on Tuesday that they’ve found at least 25 cases of the coronavirus in area school districts, even though most districts haven’t started in-person classes. Nearly half of those cases were linked to football and conditioning activities, the Austin American-Statesman reported,” according to The Texas Tribune. Nationwide, North Dakota, South Dakota and Alabama have been seeing a recent rise in cases. At least 260 cases in 11 states are tied to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which took place from August 7 through August 16 in South Dakota and gathered about 400,000 bikers, reported The Washington Post. A Minnesota biker who attended the event has died of COVID-19, the first fatality from the virus traced to the 10-day rally.

"Epidemiologists believe that figure is a significant undercount, due to the resistance of some rallygoers to testing and the limited contact tracing in some states," according to The Washington Post.

The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 30,400 cases since Tuesday. There are now about 6 million cases in the country.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Wednesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On September 2, CDPHE reported 145 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,000 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 28, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,850 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

