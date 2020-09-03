Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/3/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County added two COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Eagle and Pitkin counties reported one new case each. Garfield and Pitkin counties’ “Coronameters” both indicated on Thursday that the COVID-19 level in the two counties is now “comfortable” with low to moderate risk. “We continue to see cautious and concerned indicators so it’s important to remain diligent. As this is the first time we inched into the “Comfortable” zone, all current measures remain in place,” according to Pitkin County’s website. Garfield County’s website indicated that “the number of cases caused by ‘community spread’ is decreasing. Test turnaround time is approximately 24-48 hours for the majority (84%) of people. The number of cases (incident rate) has remained stable for the past 14-day period. An area of concern being monitored is possible student-aged cases from school reopenings, though it is too early to see data changes from in-person classes.” Aspen Journalism reported earlier this week data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County. “From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism. Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Since Wednesday, there have been about 220 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 58,200. “Last week saw the fewest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Colorado since the end of June, though the rate of how fast case counts are falling has started to level out,” reported The Colorado Sun. “The spike in July now appears likely to have been the result of people celebrating Fourth of July and easing up on social distancing restrictions. If that happens again over Labor Day weekend, the state should expect to see another surge of illness, hospitalizations and, perhaps, deaths.” But The Colorado Sun said it wouldn’t be a huge bump. But, “pairing the impact of school reopenings with any spike from Labor Day parties, though, would cause cases and hospitalizations to rise faster, especially if school reopening caused social distancing to fall lower than expected.” Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Please subscribe to Aspen Journalism's newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly - your choice!.

Texas reported about 3,900 new cases on Thursday. There have been more than 620,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas since the start of the pandemic. “Most of that improvement can be explained by falling case numbers in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, the summer’s hottest hot spots. But it’s being partially offset by accelerating spread in the Midwest, concentrated primarily in four states: Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota,” according to a Vox’s story. At least 260 cases in 11 states have been tied to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which took place from August 7 through August 16 in South Dakota and gathered about 400,000 bikers, reported The Washington Post. A Minnesota biker who attended the event has died of COVID-19, the first fatality from the virus traced to the 10-day rally.

“Epidemiologists believe that figure is a significant undercount, due to the resistance of some rallygoers to testing and the limited contact tracing in some states,” according to The Washington Post.

The CDC reported about 39,700 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 44,300 cases since Wednesday. There are now about 6.1 million cases in the country.

&lt;a href=’#’&gt;&lt;img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&amp;#47;&amp;#47;public.tableau.com&amp;#47;static&amp;#47<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>;<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_end”></span>images&amp;#47;co&amp;#47;covid_cases_15953675992880&amp;#47;Story1&amp;#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /&gt;&lt;/a&gt;

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado? <a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47;images&#47;ma&#47;map_covid_15965094494430&#47;Dashboard7&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

How many people are in the hospital?

On September 3, CDPHE reported 136 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,000 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47;images&#47;ho&#47;hospitalization_covid&#47;Hospitalization&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On September 1, two people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,860 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47;images&#47;de&#47;deaths_covid&#47;Dashboard1&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection