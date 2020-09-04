Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Only Eagle County in the tri-county region added one new case on Friday. But public health officials are anticipating an increase in COVID-19 cases after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to The Aspen Times, ‘”There will definitely be a bump,’ Josh Vance, a Pitkin County epidemiologist, told members of the Pitkin County Board of Health on Thursday. ‘The question is how big a bump. We’re thinking it will look somewhat similar to the (increase after) the Fourth of July.'”

Garfield and Pitkin counties’ “Coronameters” both indicated on Friday that the COVID-19 level in the two counties is now “comfortable” with low to moderate risk.

“We continue to see cautious and concerned indicators so it’s important to remain diligent. As this is the first time we inched into the “Comfortable” zone, all current measures remain in place,” according to Pitkin County’s website.

Garfield County’s website indicated that “Positive cases attributed to community spread continue to decrease as does our test positivity rate, while all new cases were interviewed within 24 hours of being reported.” But the county is still concerned about the high percentage of individuals who are waiting more than 48 hours after symptoms have started to seek testing.

Aspen Journalism reported earlier this week data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County.

“From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism.