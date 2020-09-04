Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Only Eagle County in the tri-county region added one new case on Friday. But public health officials are anticipating an increase in COVID-19 cases after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
According to The Aspen Times, ‘”There will definitely be a bump,’ Josh Vance, a Pitkin County epidemiologist, told members of the Pitkin County Board of Health on Thursday. ‘The question is how big a bump. We’re thinking it will look somewhat similar to the (increase after) the Fourth of July.'”
Garfield and Pitkin counties’ “Coronameters” both indicated on Friday that the COVID-19 level in the two counties is now “comfortable” with low to moderate risk.
“We continue to see cautious and concerned indicators so it’s important to remain diligent. As this is the first time we inched into the “Comfortable” zone, all current measures remain in place,” according to Pitkin County’s website.
Garfield County’s website indicated that “Positive cases attributed to community spread continue to decrease as does our test positivity rate, while all new cases were interviewed within 24 hours of being reported.” But the county is still concerned about the high percentage of individuals who are waiting more than 48 hours after symptoms have started to seek testing.
Aspen Journalism reported earlier this week data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County.
“From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable.
Since Thursday, there have been about 300 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 58,600.
It has been six months since Gov. Jared Polis announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, reported The Colorado Sun. Overall, Colorado has seen fewer COVID-19 cases per capita than most other states, but it has had a higher death rate.
“One explanation for why Colorado’s COVID-19 fatality rate is so high may be that the state has not done the best job of identifying cases, relative to other states,” according to The Colorado Sun.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
Illinois added more than 5,000 new cases on Friday, but according to the Chicago Sun-Times, this single-day increase, the state’s largest, is due to a testing reporting backlog.
“Labs submit their test results electronically to the state every day, but the state’s data processing system began working ‘slower than normal’ on Tuesday, according to Derek Lindblom, head of the state’s testing team,” reported the local paper. “By the time the delay was cleared Thursday afternoon, a testing backlog of up to two days had piled up, Lindblom said.”
At least 260 cases in 11 states have been tied to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which took place from August 7 through August 16 in South Dakota and gathered about 400,000 bikers, reported The Washington Post. A Minnesota biker who attended the event has died of COVID-19, the first fatality from the virus traced to the 10-day rally.
“Epidemiologists believe that figure is a significant undercount, due to the resistance of some rallygoers to testing and the limited contact tracing in some states,” according to The Washington Post.
The CDC reported about 44,700 new cases nationwide on Friday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 51,500 cases since Thursday. There are now about 6.1 million cases in the country.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On September 4, CDPHE reported 132 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,100 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On September 2, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,860 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project
