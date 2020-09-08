Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/7/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Eagle County added six new ones to its total and Pitkin County three. Aspen Journalism reported last week data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County. “From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Since Friday, there have been about 800 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 59,400. Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate It has been six months since Gov. Jared Polis announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, reported The Colorado Sun. Overall, Colorado has seen fewer COVID-19 cases per capita than most other states, but it has had a higher death rate. “One explanation for why Colorado’s COVID-19 fatality rate is so high may be that the state has not done the best job of identifying cases, relative to other states,” according to The Colorado Sun. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

The CDC reported about 34,300 new cases nationwide on Monday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 28,600 cases since Sunday. There are now about 6.2 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>;<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_end”></span>images&#47;co&#47;covid_cases_15953675992880&#47;Story1&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado? <a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47;images&#47;ma&#47;map_covid_15965094494430&#47;Dashboard7&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Monday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On September 7, CDPHE reported 139 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,100 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/ho/hospitalization_covid/Hospitalization/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On September 2, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,860 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/de/deaths_covid/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

