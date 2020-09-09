Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/8/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Only Garfield County reported new COVID-19 cases in the tri-county region on Tuesday, with two additional COVID-19 cases. Pitkin County’s “Coronameter” moved to from “Comfortable” to “Caution” on Tuesday because disease spread has become concerning and the number of cases continues to rise. Within the last 14 days, Pitkin County reported seven new resident cases and three out-of-jurisdiction cases. Aspen Journalism reported last week data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County. “From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate Since Monday, there have been about 150 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 59,600. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. “The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 250 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Tuesday,” reported The Kansas City Star.”The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 249 cases for a total of 33,006 to date.”

The CDC reported about 26,100 new cases nationwide on Tuesday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 22,200 cases since Monday. There are now about 6.2 million cases in the country.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Tuesday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On September 8, CDPHE reported 137 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,100 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On September 2, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,860 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

