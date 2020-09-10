Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/10/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported nine additional COVID-19 cases and Eagle County added one case to its total on Thursday. Aspen Journalism reported last week data about nonresident COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County. “From July 11 through Aug. 5, Pitkin County reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 infections. But during that 26-day stretch — notable for an influx of visitors as much of the nation grappled with a coronavirus surge — a total of 100 people tested positive here. Of those additional 37 cases, 22 were visitors from outside the region and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County, according to data obtained by Aspen Journalism through an open records request,” according to Aspen Journalism.

The New York Times' map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Since Wednesday, there have been about 200 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 60,100. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. "Arizona State University released new coronavirus data Wednesday evening, which included cumulative totals not previously released," reported ABC15. "The new data shows that since August 1, 2020, 1,305 students have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 610 have been cleared for release, meaning their cases are no longer considered active or current."

The CDC reported about 33,000 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 37,500 cases since Wednesday. There are now about 6.3 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>;<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_end”></span>images&#47;co&#47;covid_cases_15953675992880&#47;Story1&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado? <a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47;images&#47;ma&#47;map_covid_15965094494430&#47;Dashboard7&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

The state's northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as "Sustained decline." This means that "there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable," according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On September 10, CDPHE reported 141 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,100 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/ho/hospitalization_covid/Hospitalization/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On September 8, three people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,880 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/de/deaths_covid/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection