Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/11/20 Next Update: 9/14/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle County reported five additional COVID-19 cases on Friday. Pitkin and Garfield counties did not add any new cases. While Pitkin County’s dashboard indicated “no data” for confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, Josh Vance, Pitkin County Public Health epidemiologist, said on Friday afternoon in an email that the county is still at 201 confirmed cases. Aspen Journalism reported last week that 22 visitors from outside the region tested positive in Pitkin County from July 11 through Aug. 5 and 15 were residents of neighboring Eagle County or Garfield County. The majority of visitor cases during that period of time were from Texas, but since August 1 the two largest shares have been from California and Michigan (22.2% each), according to Vance’s presentation to the county’s board of health last week.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate Since Thursday, there have been about 250 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 60,400. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. There are now 56,675 COVID-19 cases in Utah, including 659 new cases added on Friday. “A third of those newly reported cases were from Utah County,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune. “And BYU [Brigham Young University in Provo] on Friday reported 258 cases since Aug. 28 among the 43,000 students and employees on campus for fall term. That’s up from the 146 cases the school reported on Wednesday, making it the most infected campus in Utah, and the campus with the fastest spread.”

The CDC reported about 37,400 new cases nationwide on Friday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 44,900 cases since Thursday. There are now about 6.3 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>;<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_end”></span>images&#47;co&#47;covid_cases_15953675992880&#47;Story1&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado? <a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https:&#47;&#47;public.tableau.com&#47;static&#47;images&#47;ma&#47;map_covid_15965094494430&#47;Dashboard7&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

How many people are in the hospital?

On September 11, CDPHE reported 142 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,100 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/ho/hospitalization_covid/Hospitalization/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On September 8, four people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,880 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/de/deaths_covid/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection