Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Garfield County reported 14 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Eagle County added 10 cases to its total and Pitkin County reported four new ones.

Last week, a 57-year-old male from Garfield County died from complications due to COVID-19, according to a press release. He was hospitalized in Denver.

According to Pitkin County’s Coronameter, “We are beginning to see an increase in cases as a result of the Labor Day Weekend.”

The Roaring Fork School District closed Basalt Elementary Early Childhood Center on September 14 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a press release. Another staff member is showing COVID symptoms. Aspen Journalism is now tracking school reopening and COVID-19 cases on school campuses in the tri-county region through our School Tracker, which will be updated weekly.