Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Eagle County reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Pitkin County added one case to its total and Garfield County did not reported any new ones.

“There have been several concerning increases since the last reporting period,” according to Garfield County’s Coronameter. “Individuals are waiting too long to seek a COVID test.” Community spread and the incidence rate are concerning.

Each indicator is important for containment to be effective. Even small shifts in the indicators can change the meter.

The Roaring Fork School District closed Basalt Elementary Early Childhood Center on September 14 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a press release. Another staff member is showing COVID symptoms. Aspen Journalism is now tracking school reopening and COVID-19 cases on school campuses in the tri-county region through our school tracker, which will be updated weekly.