Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Eagle County reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Pitkin County added one case to its total and Garfield County did not reported any new ones.
“There have been several concerning increases since the last reporting period,” according to Garfield County’s Coronameter. “Individuals are waiting too long to seek a COVID test.” Community spread and the incidence rate are concerning.
Each indicator is important for containment to be effective. Even small shifts in the indicators can change the meter.
The Roaring Fork School District closed Basalt Elementary Early Childhood Center on September 14 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a press release. Another staff member is showing COVID symptoms. Aspen Journalism is now tracking school reopening and COVID-19 cases on school campuses in the tri-county region through our school tracker, which will be updated weekly.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the number of cases in the tri-county region is stable.
According to CDPHE data and maps, Garfield County’s 14-day positivity rate is higher than Eagle and Pitkin counties — between 5 and 10% for Garfield County and less than 5% for Eagle and Pitkin counties. The tri-county region is under the “Safer Level 2” status, which means that the positivity rate is not greater than 10% and there have been between 75 and 175 new cases for 100,000 people within the last two weeks.
Since Monday, there have been about 300 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 62,000.
“Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado’s top epidemiologist on Tuesday sounded the alarm over an increase in coronavirus cases among the state’s college-age population, which they fear could spill over into more vulnerable groups,” reported The Colorado Sun. “There have been 385 coronavirus cases linked to CU Boulder since Aug. 24, the first day of classes. The university reported 77 new cases on Monday, the second-highest daily total after 89 cases were reported Friday.”
The CDC reported about 34,600 new cases nationwide on Tuesday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 35,400 cases since Monday. There are now about 6.5 million cases in the country.
What is the current situation on school campuses?
Updated weekly
On Sept. 14, a press release announced that Basalt Elementary Early Childhood Center would close until Sept. 28 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Another staff member is showing COVID symptoms.
On Sept. 7, Coal Ridge High School in New Castle transitioned several classes to online instruction because a high school tested positive for COVID-19. “Approximately 100 students and nine teachers are being asked to make this transition and quarantine for 14-days,” according to the school.
On Aug. 29, a student in the eighth grade at Gypsum Creek Middle School was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a press release. The school transitioned the entire eighth grade (staff and students) to remote learning beginning on Aug. 31 through Sept. 9.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Monday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On Sept. 15, CDPHE reported 139 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,200 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On Sept. 13, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,900 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
