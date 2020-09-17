Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 9/17/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Only Eagle County reported an additional COVID-19 case on Thursday in the tri-county region. The Roaring Fork School District closed Basalt Elementary Early Childhood Center on September 14 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a press release. Another staff member is showing COVID symptoms. “The school board had hoped to hear a plan Wednesday for kindergarten- through third-grade students to move from online distance learning to school buildings for in-person classroom instruction starting Sept. 28,” reported The Aspen Times.”Instead — bolstered by newly revised data and input from local public health officials — the board backed away from committing to or pushing for any specific dates for that return.” Aspen Journalism is now tracking school reopening and COVID-19 cases on school campuses in the tri-county region through our school tracker, which will be updated weekly.