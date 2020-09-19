Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Eagle and Garfield Counties reported six new COVID-19 cases each on Friday. Pitkin County added one additional case to its total.
Recent trends show that cases are increasing in Pitkin County, said Josh Vance, Pitkin County’s epidemiologist said to the Board of Health on Thursday.
“Right around early September-late August, we’ve begun to see a lot more out-of-jurisdiction cases, and we’ve seen several recently, especially linked to Labor Day weekend,” Vance said. About 14 out-of-jurisdiction cases have been reported since Sept. 1, according to the chart presented at the board of health meeting.
Vance also shared the local towns’ positivity rate. Carbondale had had the highest positivity rate than any other cities in the area for a few months, Vance said, but since late August it has gone down from more than 15% to less than 5%. In the meantime, Basalt’s positivity rate has increased from about 0% to about 8%.
In July, the Latinx and Hispanic community has been strongly hit by COVID-19. But it has changed since mid-August. “We haven’t seen any cases among that community [since mid-August],” Vance said.
According to CDPHE data and maps, Garfield County’s 14-day positivity rate is higher than Eagle and Pitkin counties — between 5 and 10% for Garfield County and less than 5% for Eagle and Pitkin counties. The tri-county region is under the “Safer Level 2” status, which means that the positivity rate is not greater than 10% and there have been between 75 and 175 new cases for 100,000 people within the last two weeks.
Since Thursday, there have been nearly 500 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 63,700. CDPHE data shows an uptick in cases in the state after Labor Day.
The CDC reported about 43,500 new cases nationwide on Friday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 47,500 cases since Thursday. There are now about 6.6 million cases in the country.
What is the current situation on school campuses?
Updated weekly
On Sept. 14, a press release announced that Basalt Elementary Early Childhood Center would close until Sept. 28 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Another staff member is showing COVID symptoms.
On Sept. 7, Coal Ridge High School in New Castle transitioned several classes to online instruction because a high school tested positive for COVID-19. “Approximately 100 students and nine teachers are being asked to make this transition and quarantine for 14-days,” according to the school.
On Aug. 29, a student in the eighth grade at Gypsum Creek Middle School was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a press release. The school transitioned the entire eighth grade (staff and students) to remote learning beginning on Aug. 31 through Sept. 9.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as “Elevated incidence growth.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On Sept. 18, CDPHE reported 147 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 7,300 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On Sept. 15, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,900 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
