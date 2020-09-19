Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Eagle and Garfield Counties reported six new COVID-19 cases each on Friday. Pitkin County added one additional case to its total.

Recent trends show that cases are increasing in Pitkin County, said Josh Vance, Pitkin County’s epidemiologist said to the Board of Health on Thursday.

“Right around early September-late August, we’ve begun to see a lot more out-of-jurisdiction cases, and we’ve seen several recently, especially linked to Labor Day weekend,” Vance said. About 14 out-of-jurisdiction cases have been reported since Sept. 1, according to the chart presented at the board of health meeting.

Vance also shared the local towns’ positivity rate. Carbondale had had the highest positivity rate than any other cities in the area for a few months, Vance said, but since late August it has gone down from more than 15% to less than 5%. In the meantime, Basalt’s positivity rate has increased from about 0% to about 8%.

In July, the Latinx and Hispanic community has been strongly hit by COVID-19. But it has changed since mid-August. “We haven’t seen any cases among that community [since mid-August],” Vance said.