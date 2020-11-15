Aspen Journalism 2020 annual report



In 2020, we completed our tenth full year of operations, and we look forward to celebrating our 10th birthday on January 17, 2021, ten years to the day after we opened our office in the Benedict Building on Ute Avenue in Aspen, Colorado.

This year, we:

continued our …

broke the …

broke the … and

broke the story on renewed efforts by Aurora and Colorado Springs to move forward with a dam on lower Homestake Creek in the upper Eagle River valley.

Also, we increased our journalism capacity — our newsroom — from X full-time equivalent reporters and editors to X FTE; and

published X stories (X were about water issues in the Colorado River basin, X were about local and regional environment, X were about Aspen’s history … ).

We collaborated on our water stories with Swift Communications newspapers, including The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Vail Daily, the Summit Daily, the Sky-Hi News, the Craig Press and the Steamboat Pilot; and

partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder’s Water Desk in order to bolster our ongoing collaboration with Swift Communications newspapers on water coverage; and

collaborated with Aspen Public Radio and The Aspen Times on our environment reporting, and collaborated with the Aspen Daily News on our history reporting.

Also, we won recognition from the Colorado Press Association for …

had a record year of revenue, raising $X, up from $319,000 in 2019; and

grew our list of donors and funders from 149 to X!

Aspen Journalism Key Metrics 2011 Through 2019

Aspen Journalism’s Reporting Capacity In 2019

We started out in 2020 with X employee — Brent Gardner-Smith, serving as executive director, editor and water desk reporter — and a $X freelance reporter budget.

We finished 20202 with X employees in the newsroom and an expenditure of $X on freelance reporting, editing and photographing.

Gardner-Smith retained his duties as executive director, but he handed the editor’s chair to Curtis Wackerle and all of the reporting and editing duties on the water desk to Heather Sackett, our managing editor.

Wackerle also serves as editor and reporter on the Connie Harvey Environment Desk.

The $X spent on freelance reporters in 2020 included paying freelancers Catherine Lutz, Tim Cooney and Sarah Tory, and our freelance copy editor, Dale Ulland. We consider that level of freelance reporting to equal X FTE.

Aspen Journalism’s Approach to Reporting in 2019

Aspen Journalism’s approach to reporting starts with an investigative mindset, which is followed by sustained beat reporting of identified organizations, which includes travel to news meetings and relevant locales, and that is topped off with an emphasis on annotated public documents and original photography.

Our approach also remains collaborative, and in 2020 we built on our ongoing collaboration with Swift Communication newspapers on coverage of Colorado River issues by adding CU Boulder’s new Water Desk to our reporting efforts.

CU’s Water Desk highly values quality reporting on the Colorado River basin and has agreed to a set fee for stories that are produced by freelance reporters working for Aspen Journalism and published in Swift Communications newspapers.

We also continued building the Connie Harvey Environment Desk …

And Cooney, a local freelance writer, continued to cover Aspen’s history in collaboration with the Aspen Daily News.

Fayheee …

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Water Meetings Attended by AJ Reporters in 2019

As is our consistent practice, we informed our reporting by defining a beat and then attending informative meetings relevant to the beat, especially on our Colorado River/water beat.

Below is the list of the X water meetings, seminars, tours and conference calls that reporters for Aspen Journalism attended, or monitored via Zoom, in 2020.

Aspen Journalism’s Story Production in 2019

Reporters and editors working for Aspen Journalism produced X stories in 2020.

X of the stories came from the water desk, with Sackett writing X, Lauren Blair writing X, and Lindsay Fendt and Sarah Tory each writing X. The goal for the water desk was to produce approximately 50 stories in 2020.

Of the X stories produced by the water desk, X were published by The Aspen Times, X by the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, X by the Vail Daily, X by the Summit Daily, X by the Steamboat Pilot, X by the Craig Press, X by the Colorado Springs Gazette, and X by Coyote Gulch.

X of AJ’s stories in 2020 came from the Connie Harvey Environment Desk, with X writing X stories …

And X of the stories came from the history desk, and all were written by Tim Cooney.

Of the X stories produced by the Connie Harvey Environment Desk, X were radio stories broadcast by Aspen Public Radio and published on the station’s website, and X stories were featured by Aspen Public Radio, meaning that an AJ reporter or editor was interviewed by the radio station about the story and the story was also published on the station’s website, as well on Aspen Journalism’s website. (Each time there is a radio feature produced as part of the collaboration, there are two versions of the story being covered — one for listening to and the other for reading).

The 2020 count of total published, broadcast or featured AJ stories is below:

Aspen Journalism: X

Swift Communications newspapers

The Aspen Times: X

Glenwood Springs Post Independent: X

Vail Daily: X

Summit Daily: X

Craig Press: X

Sky-Hi News: X

Steamboat Pilot: X

Craig Press: X

Other

Aspen Daily News: X

Aspen Public Radio: X

Colorado Springs Gazette: X

Coyote Gulch:

KUNC

All of our stories were also published on the Aspen Journalism website under a Creative Commons license, which allows any other publication or website to publish them under our guidelines.

The Aspen Times, 4.24.19.

Stories Produced by Aspen Journalism in 2019

In 2019, Aspen Journalism produced stories on three different desks, or beats: its new Connie Harvey Environment Desk, its water desk and its history desk.

Tom Zuccareno

Connie Harvey Environment Desk: 202- Stories

Aspen Journalism Water Desk: 2019 Stories

Aspen Journalism History Desk: 2019 Stories

Aspen Journalism’s Media Reach in 2019

Aspen Journalism reaches engaged citizens through its own website, through the websites of other news organizations, and through other news organizations’ publications and broadcasts.

We make a good faith effort to conservatively estimate the number of readers or listeners we may have reached and informed.

According to Google Analytics, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, the Aspen Journalism website site saw X sessions (up from X sessions in 2019), X users (up from 54,924 in 2019) and X page views (up from 83,075 in 2019).

The AJ site had X active one-day users (207 in 2019), X active seven-day users (1,111 in 2019), X active 14-day users (2,228 in 2019) and X active 30-day users (up from 3,990 in 2019).

We consider that this data suggests that we reach about X people on our website on a given day.

Aspen Journalism’s Twitter feed has X followers, compared to (1,272) followers at end of 2019).

We recognize our own unique digital reach remains modest, which is why we continue to place a strong emphasis on collaborating with other news organizations, which have larger audiences than our digital channels do, so far at least.

This article from The Aspen Times, on Dec. 30, 2019, shows how the newspaper can feature statewide water news in a way that is attractive to readers.



Reach via Collaborating News Organizations

Aspen Journalism stories in 2019 were featured in the following publications, and the estimated audience information comes from the websites of the publications.

To reach the potential audience figures from newspaper stories, we multiplied the daily print circulation of a publication and their daily online readership by the number of stories we published with the organization.

Hence, for example, X stories in The Aspen Times multiplied by X copies, plus X online reader = X potential “media impressions.”

We recognize, and emphasize, that the resulting number is the high-end of the potential audience for our stories, but it is the most consistent way to measure and compare the number of people we are potentially informing via our reporting. It is also consistent with how many PR firms measure the reach of media stories.

The Aspen Times, distributed from Aspen to Carbondale, has a daily print circulation of 9,000 and an online readership of 370,000 visits a month, or approximately 12,000 a day. We published 46 stories in 2019 with The Aspen Times, reaching a total potential of 414,000 media impressions via print and 552,000 digital impressions, for a total of 966,000 impressions.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent, distributed from Basalt to Rifle, has a daily print circulation of 9,000 and 30-day website traffic averaging more than 800,000 page views, or 27,000 per day, according to the Post Independent. We published 21 stories with the Post Independent in 2019, resulting in 180,000 print impressions and 243,000 digital impressions, for a total of 423,000.

The Vail Daily, distributed from Vail to Eagle, has a daily print circulation of 10,500, and an estimated online readership of 10,500. We published seven stories with the Vail Daily in 2019, for an audience of 73,500 print readers and 73,500 digital readers, for a total of 147,000 readers.

The Summit Daily, distributed from Silverthorne to Copper Mountain, has a daily print circulation of 10,000 and an estimated daily online readership of 10,000. We published six stories with the Summit Daily in 2019, for a total potential audience of 60,000 print readers and 60,000 digital readers, for a total of 120,000 readers.

The Craig Press, distributed in Craig, has a twice-weekly print circulation of 6,500 and 7,000 online daily readers and an estimated 4,700 (140,898 sessions over 30 days) digital readers. We published six stories with the Craig Press in 2019, for a total potential audience of 81,000 print readers and 28,200 digital readers, for a total of 109,200 readers.

The Steamboat Pilot, distributed in Routt County, has a daily print circulation of 9,000 and an online readership of about 12,000 sessions a day. We published two stories in 2019 in the Steamboat Pilot, reaching a total potential audience of 18,000 print readers and up to 24,000 digital readers, for a total of 42,000 readers.

The Sky-Hi News, distributed in Grand County, has a print circulation of 5,500 and an estimated online readership of about 5,000. We published two stories, reaching a total potential audience of 11,000 print readers and 10,000 digital readers, for a total of 21,000 readers.

The Aspen Daily News, distributed from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, with a daily print circulation of 14,500 and online readership of 2,000 users on an average day. We published four stories in 2019 in the Daily News, reaching a total potential audience of 58,000 print readers and 8,000 digital readers, for total of 64,000 readers.

Aspen Public Radio estimates it has 2,300 listeners each weekday morning. The station broadcast 11 Aspen Journalism stories or interviews in 2019 during this period, so we estimated our stories could have been heard by 25,300 listeners.

The Colorado Springs Gazette, distributed in Colorado Springs, has a combined print and digital readership of 122,200 a day. We published one story in 2019 with the Gazette, for a potential of 122,200 readers.

Coyote Gulch reaches approximately 5,000 visitors a day, and many of them are water professionals, including attorneys, engineers and consultants. Coyote Gulch published 35 of our stories in 2019, reaching a potential audience of 175,000 readers.

In total, Aspen Journalism stories published or broadcast by our collaborative partners may have reached a potential audience of X readers and listeners. Savvy (or cynical) media professionals may be inclined to discount that number by as much as half, which would mean, in that case, we reached a cumulative audience of about X

Reach Via Public Radio Exposure

Aspen Public Radio

Aspen Journalism’s reporting was featured on X news stories or on-air interviews at APR, as well as the news stories or interviews being published on the station’s website.

KDNK, Carbondale

Aspen Journalism’s reporting was featured X times on KDNK, during interviews with reporters about their stories.

Aspen Journalism’s Impact and Influence in 2019

Tweets About Aspen Journalism in 2019

Here are some of the nice things people said about Aspen Journalism on Twitter in 2020 …

Aspen Journalism’s Editorial Independence Policy

We subscribe to standards of editorial independence adopted by the Institute for Nonprofit News.

Aspen Journalism is an independent news organization and retains full authority over its editorial content.

We are aware of the pitfalls that can arise when a news organization accepts any form of revenue, either in the nonprofit model in the form of donations or in the commercial model in the form of advertising. As such, we diligently maintain a firewall between revenue and the newsroom.

Our news judgments are made independently and are not based on or influenced by donors.

Our organization accepts donations to support the coverage of particular beats or broad coverage areas, but our organization maintains editorial control of all of the resulting coverage.

We cede no right of review or influence of any of our editorial content.

When we deem it necessary and appropriate, we disclose our donors and key stakeholders in our stories or in an editor’s note.

Acceptance of financial support does not constitute implied or actual endorsement of donors or their products, services, actions or opinions.

