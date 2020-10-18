Boebert, Mitsch Bush dueling to wrest the reins of CD3 race amid COVID-19

(For the record, Mitsch Bush takes questions during her virtual campaign stops.)

“[Boebert] opened her restaurant in the middle of a pandemic, flipping the proverbial bird to Gov. Polis just because he’s a Democrat,” Wallach said. “In addition to her arrest record, she has refused to show up in court twice.”

Much has been made of Boebert’s legal issues. Here’s the basic skinny: According to an Aug. 27 Denver Post story written by Justin Wingerter, Boebert “has been arrested and summoned at least four times over the last decade.”

According to Wingerter, Boebert was detained in Mesa County for disorderly conduct in 2015 (that charge was eventually dropped); arrested in 2015 for failure to appear; charged in 2016 with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle (those charges were reduced); and arrested (and jailed for a short period of time) in 2017 for failure to appear.

“All this speaks to a person who thinks the rules don’t apply to her,” Wallach said. “If she’s going to act like this as a private citizen, how can they expect her to serve with honor and integrity as a member of Congress.”

Savoca looks at Boebert’s brushes with the law very differently.

“I am not all concerned about Lauren’s criminal record,” he said. “Everything was incredibly minor. Those are issues that most people have encountered in their lives. Some of those issues have been embellished or are inaccurate. More than that, though, I find it amusing that her opponent and Democrats in general are quite vocal about how they consider the prosecution of low-level crimes to be something of an injustice, that we should forgive low-level offenses. I am not concerned whatsoever by Lauren’s past issues.”

nationalatlas.gov

Is Mesa County changing?

Bielfuss says Mesa County — whose population of 154,210 is second highest in the CD3 — is Boebert’s to lose, given its recent electoral history. But he has reason for optimism, even though Tipton topped Mitsch Bush 42,343 to 21,381 in 2018 and Boebert beat Tipton 19,063 to 10,577 in the June Republican primary.

“The demographics of Mesa County are morphing,” Bielfuss said. “Seventeen percent of the registered voters in Mesa County are Democrat. Of the remaining 83%, half are Republicans and half are independent. We’ve got a lot of young people and recent transplants who are listening to our message. When I started volunteering, 26% of the people in Mesa County had no health insurance. When the Affordable Care Act, which Boebert opposes, kicked in, that number dropped to 10%.

“We have a growing number of seniors in Mesa County who are concerned about protecting Medicare and Social Security. These are people who are less interested in hearing about the Second Amendment than they are about their health and financial security.”

Bielfuss also looks askance at Boebert’s message regarding jobs.

“She says, ‘Drill, baby, drill,’ while disparaging places like Denver and Boulder for their liberal economic policies,” he said. “People in Boulder and Denver are educated, have a high quality of life and an average income substantially higher than the average income in Mesa County. People here want better jobs. They are getting tired of the fluctuating oil-and-gas boom and bust. There is a service economy here, but those are not high-paying jobs. The average family income in Mesa County is about $48,000. That’s half of the average income in Denver and Boulder. I think we have a few things to learn from them when it comes to job creation.”

“People have always been afraid to say they are a Democrat in Mesa County,” said Maria Kennan, chair of the Mesa County Democrats. “Democrats are now coming out of the closet in Mesa County. We are having record numbers of people coming by our office asking for signs and information.”

Savoca agrees that enthusiasm for the upcoming election in Mesa County is off the charts. But he views that enthusiasm through a different political prism.

“Mesa County is solidly red,” he said. “There’s no question of Republicans carrying Masa County. It’s just a question of by how much. Usually, Mesa County goes about 65% Republican. We’re hoping to get closer to 70% this time. We have never seen this level of enthusiasm for an election. We’ve had record turnouts at our events and people volunteering and signing up for emails. It has always been like pulling teeth to get volunteers. It’s going to be an election like we’ve never seen.”

The power of experience

Both Krousouloudis and Pourshoushtari are somewhat concerned that the CD3 dialogue is focused, for better or worse, primarily on Boebert. They want to make sure that Mitsch Bush does not get lost in the race to either denigrate or venerate Boebert.

“I am not even thinking about going against Boebert,” Krousouloudis said. “Diane is a very strong candidate who has so much to offer. She has the ability to get things done across the aisle. She’s got a track ­record that speaks for itself. We’re not out making statements against our opponents because we don’t need to.”

“When you compare the résumés of Boebert and Diane, there is no comparison,” Pourshoushtari said. “Diane is almost tailor-made for this district when it comes to her policy experience. She has the ability to reach across the aisle and get things done. When you look at Boebert, she has no policy plans, unless you count repealing the ACA, which she is now backpedaling away from. She speaks in long platitudes and generalities.

“I think the people of CD3 are starting to take notice. Sure, Boebert is the new name on the block. But the more people learn, the more they realize she is not the person they want to represent their district.”

Baker, the Pitkin County Republican chair, looks at the experience issue from a different angle.

“Lauren’s never held public office before, but, in some people’s minds, that’s actually refreshing,” he said. “She does have experience in business and has some experience in politics. She got very involved in getting the veto referendum of the national popular vote compact on the ballot Nov. 3. That got her out and about. She collected the second-largest number of signatures of anyone to get that on the ballot. That experience exposed her to a lot of people. She doesn’t have a record of specific issues. This is what Democrats and a lot of letters to the editor focus on. They say she doesn’t have positions, she doesn’t have any accomplishments. But she has strong points of view. That’s part of the contrast — the fresh face.

“Her opponent is literally more than double her age and has been in elected office before. Lauren is coming in with a fresh view, and her detractors turn that around. She has no experience, but everyone has to start at some point.”

Savoca echoes that last point.

“I am very enthused about Lauren,” he said. “I think she’s an excellent candidate for a lot of reasons. I don’t subscribe to the thinking that candidates have to have government experience to be elected. I support those who have lived a real life, who have some real-life experience, are far more qualified than people who have zero experience with real life, people who go straight out of college to a government job.

“Lauren has an incredible story as a woman with a family who owns a business and has faced struggles. She is well positioned to understand the impact serving as a congresswoman will have on her district.”

Despite her lack of political experience, despite her much-ballyhooed brushes with the law and despite (or maybe partially because of) her pistol-packing ways, Boebert might very well win this race. Again, the polls — for what they are worth — show a virtual deadlock.

Boebert is clearly winning the social-media wars, at least when it comes to sheer numbers. She has almost 30,000 followers on her campaign Facebook page, 13,000 followers on Instagram and an astounding 214,000 followers on Twitter.

By comparison, Mitsch Bush has 5,257 followers of Facebook, 1,046 followers on Instagram and 1,046 on Twitter.

“She is savvy with her Twitter account,” Pourshoushtari said. “She has managed to build up quite a following with right-wing media. But the reality is the average voter in CD3 does not live off Twitter. The difference is that Diane is talking about issues people in CD3 are concerned about. And we’re seeing that her message is breaking through. People are seeing someone who is going to work to actually get things done for her constituents. People are thinking that Boebert is a breath of fresh air, that she will go to Washington to fight AOC. Well, that will not lower health care costs or create jobs in CD3.”

“Look, I don’t see those brushes with the law as that big a detriment,” Baker said. “She gives rather good explanations about those incidents. The most significant thing is that her own sheriff in Garfield County, Lou Vallario, has come out in support of her — and he is a real law-and-order type.

“Lauren has positions on every issue. She is strong on gun rights, strong on right-to-life, strong on continuing to develop fossil fuels, which are important economically in western Colorado. People try to accuse her of being a one-trick pony. Listen to her for 15 minutes and you will see she’s thought other things through. I am a retired FBI agent. I would not be supporting anyone who was a law-breaker. It’s important for the Republican Party to get young women in Congress.”

Editor’s note: After more than a month of trying to get a response from Lauren Boebert and her campaign to a list of specific questions, answers finally arrived, but they came too close to deadline to integrate into this story. So we are running those questions and answers, along with a Q&A from Diane Mitsch Bush, on the Aspen Journalism website.

This story ran in the Oct. 18 edition of the Aspen Daily News.